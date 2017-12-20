Sister honoured with Bognor school recording from 1963

A Bognor Regis school’s carol service from 1963 has been brought back to life by one man in tribute to his late sister.

Robin Ayling unearthed the audio recording from the Villa Maria show with the intention of having it remastered so his sister, Ann Ennis, could enjoy it, but her unexpected death in March, aged just 68, has seen the project turn into a way to remember times past.

Ann Ennis and siblings Robin and John

“It was a lovely evening,” said Robin.

“I was about to go away to boarding school, I was standing at the back on a chair with my brother John. I was about nine I think.”

Robin now wishes to bring back such memories for other people and is offering copies of the recording to those who may want one.

“My sister moved around a lot so I had thought it was lost to the sands of time,” he explained.

“My niece found it last year when my sister was still alive, it was my intention to do this for her but she has gone.

“I had been looking for it for ages at my parent’s house in North Bersted and then she said ‘I know where it is’.”

The family lived in Mons Avenue. Ann, was mother to Barbara-Ann and Alexandra.

Please email news@bognor.co.uk with the title ‘Villa Maria’ or call 01243 833104 to be put in touch with Robin.