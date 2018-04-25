Sizzling week-long heatwave set to return to UK again, say forecasters

The heatwave may have disappeared - but don’t worry, there’s another one on the way!

Another spell of unseasonably sweltering weather is destined to hit England, according to forecasters at The Weather Channel.

Sunshine set to return to UK

According to their forecasts, ‘sunny skies and springtime heat’ will make a comeback soon and temperatures as high as 20 degrees C could be possible in some parts of Britain by mid-May.

But before then, we’re going to have to put up with rain and wind.

Amy Hodgson, forecaster of The Weather Channel, said brief bursts of sunshine and April showers will be a prevalent feature across the UK over the coming days.

She added: “It will be breezy with temperatures around normal for the time of the year during the start of the week in the westerly wind off the Atlantic.

“However, temperatures will drop to slightly below normal from mid-week onwards in a north-westerly wind.

“There is also a risk of a scattered grass frost in sheltered places Thursday and Friday night.”

But don’t despair, because the hot weather will return in mid-May.

Sarah Sammy, forecaster of The Weather Channel, said: “High pressure over central Europe will drift eastward and another area of high pressure will build over the North Atlantic.

“During this time, an area of low pressure in between will split, and the smaller low will stall for a while near the Bay of Biscay and pump up warmer air over the UK.”

Current forecasts indicate that temperatures over London will be between 15.5 and 19.5 C on May 2, when conditions should become drier and brighter.

But she said that “as we near the time, we can narrow down that range.”