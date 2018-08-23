Skydive challengers needed to support St Wilfrid’s Hospice

St Wilfrid’s Hospice are looking for people to make a sponsored 10,000 feet free-fall parachute jump in support of the cause.

‘Leap4Love’ takes place September 8 at GoSkyDive in Salisbury - the GoSkyDive team are the UK’s specialist for first timers and have all training sessions British Parachute Association approved.

Visit St Wilfrid’s GoSkyDive charity page at www.goskydive.com/st-wilfrids-hospice to sign up and pay the deposit. Alternatively, contact the St Wilfrid’s Hospice fundraising office on 01243 755199 to find out more.

Secure a spot in the team by Friday, August 31 with a £50 registration fee. Those who raise enough sponsorship money can jump for free.

Alex Burch, community fundraising manager said: “I remember my first jump, the nerves on the way up were easily surpassed by the almost indescribable sense of exhilaration on the jump itself. The opportunity to feel what it is to fly is not to be missed!”