Sleeping man sparks large emergency response at Bognor Pier

Coastguard rescue teams assisted police officers following concerns for a man who 'appeared to be asleep' under Bognor Pier yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, January 15).

According to the Selsey Coastguard Rescue Ream, it was paged at 2.45pm to Bognor Pier with the Littlehampton Coastguard and lifeboat as well as Sussex Police, to reports of a person that 'appeared to be asleep under the pier with the tide reaching his feet'.

Bognor Pier. Photo: Kate Shemilt

A spokesperson said: "Police and Coastguard rescue officers spoke to the person who said he was ok and wanted to he left alone.

"Person left with Sussex Police and all other assets were stood down to return to station.

"In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

