Sofa flytipped on A27 roundabout

Disbelief has followed the appearance of a sofa found dumped on an A27 roundabout at Chichester.

Amanda Hine, who leads the Litter Ladies community action group, said she first saw the furniture yesterday at Fishbourne roundabout.

She said the sofa was ‘a little bit big’ for the Litter Ladies to pick up.

She said: “I’ve seen some flytipping before but it’s unbelievable.”

The sofa is near to the A259 arm of the roundabout, where roadworks are still going on to change the lighting columns for the junction.

Chichester District Council has been informed.

