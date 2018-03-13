Solar panels on flat roof not allowed for Witterings home

A homeowner has been refused planning permission to put 18 photovoltaic panels on a flat roof because they would be ‘visually intrusive’.

The black frames on the bitumen roof of the two-storey property at Tide Ways, East Bracklesham Drive, would have been elevated at a ten degree angle, which planning officers found would appear ‘incongruous’ in the surrounding area.

Plans detailed a Tesla Powerwall battery in the garage to store power from the 6.48kWp panel array to use in the household outside of daylight hours.

East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council had made no objection to the plans.

See Chichester District Council application 17/03588/DOM