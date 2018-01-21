Solar project grants set to benefit community

The Ferry Farm Community Solar project has announced the latest local projects which will benefit from awards provided via its community grant fund.

The 2017 grant fund totalled £40,000 and was awarded across two application phases.

The successful projects from the second phase of the grant fund scheme are Sidlesham Football Club, for sports equipment including new goals and nets, Sidlesham Traffic Action Group, to go towards equipment including a speed awareness signage, St Mary’s Church in Sidlesham, to enable the purchase of two defibrillators for community use, Sidlesham Primary School, for playground equipment, St Peters Church in Selsey, to help fund the refurbishment of its community hall, Selsey Methodist Church, for community hall repairs, Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group, to fund a new staff member to help support its conservation work, Selsey Venture Club, for new security equipment, Medmerry Primary School in Selsey, to help fund new reading materials for disadvantaged pupils and the wider school community, Selsey Dementia Action Alliance, to help support activity costs, Snak Shak, enabling the service to offer evening youth provision, and Royal British Legion, to help with activities for families.

Representatives from local groups awarded funding attended the presentation evening, which was held at Selsey Town Hall.

Ferry Farm Community Solar, situated between Selsey and Sidlesham, offers two rounds of grant funding each year. The third round of funding is now open, and closes on June 30.

Ben Cooper, Ferry Farm Community Solar director, said: “It is very pleasing to award this second round of funding, and we were delighted to see the level of interest in the grant applications. A total of 18 awards were made over the first year of the scheme, and we received 30 applications in total. All the awards made aim to help support the important work of local charities and community groups in Selsey and Sidlesham.”