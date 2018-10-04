Sold-out 1960s event raises funds for hall and Sage House

A night of 1960s music filled Pagham Village Hall, all in aid of an important fundraising cause.

On September 15, the Pagham Mulberries held a music event with the help of band The Minkees.

A full house turned out to see The Minkees

The Mulberries hold several different music events over the year to raise money for local charities.

They were originally formed to support the costs of running of the Pagham Village Hall, but now also raise funds for many local charities.

On the night, two cheques were presented.

One, for £250, was given to Sage House of Tangmere, a charity which provides facilities and social groups for people with dementia.

The other cheque, with a value of £1,000, was donated to the Pagham Village Hall.

A spokesperson from the event said: “Everybody loved and danced away to the music of The Minkees while raising money.”

The Minkees are a Portsmouth-based band which celebrates the music of the Sixties by performing covers of an array of genres.

Sage House is a dementia charity, working in partnership with voluntary and charitable organisations, the NHS, West Sussex County Council and other statutory organisations to create a unique community hub for dementia.

They offer help to guide families through their personal dementia journeys, as well as day care and a range of activities for those living with dementia and their carers.

Their vision is of a society where dementia is wholly understood and accepted, enabling people living with dementia to be fully supported throughout the whole of their journey, both now and in the future.