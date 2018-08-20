Southbourne church proposes new disabled friendly entrance

A new, disabled friendly, entrance for a 'long established place of worship' has been proposed by Southbourne Free Church.

A planning application submitted by the church on Friday August 3 (18/01988/FUL) has outlined plans for a new entrance to the existing building, with an 'associated access ramp, landscaping and boundary treatments'.

Currently, the site consists of an existing chapel and church with an associated kitchen, toilet facilities and vestry area.

The application access statement read: "The existing church building dates back to the 1850’s and is the oldest continually used place of worship in Southbourne.

"Full planning permission is sought for a new entrance extension to the church. The extension consists of approximately 7.8 square metres of floor space.

"The application looks to form a new entrance to the church including better access for disabled users."

According to the application, the existing concrete steps are 'uneven, badly surfaced and required extensive renovation' and the new steps will give occupiers the choice of the stepped access of the access ramp.

It also said the proposed entrance extension, which is pending consideration, has been designed in a 'considerate, contemporary style', utilising 'traditional materials' to create a development which responds to its surrounding context.

The statement concluded: "This planning application provides a new entrance for a long established place of worship located at the heart of the local community.

"The proposal enables step free access for all users and creates a space to welcome people to the church.

"The design process resulting in this application has been rigorous and carefully considered to create the optimum design solution following several rounds of consultation with the end users of the building."

Anyone wishing to comment on the application should visit the Chichester District Council planning portal on their website by August 31.