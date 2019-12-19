Southbourne rail casualty pronounced dead

A person has been pronounced dead after being hit by a train in Southbourne this afternoon.

Read the original story here: Person hit by train between Chichester and Havant

British Transport Police (BTP) responded to reports of an incident between Chichester and Havant today.

In a statement, a spokesman has confirmed the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not being treated as suspicious, they added.

The BTP spokesman said: "Officers were called to Southbourne station at 3.46pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended but sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."