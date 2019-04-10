Southbourne Spring Show supports Tuppenny Barn charity

This year’s Southbourne Spring Show has raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Held at Tuppenny Barn on Saturday, around 150 visitors attended the event, which was supported by 20 volunteers.

ks190196-3 Southbourne Plant Sale phot katae'Abi Young, education officer, right, making bird cake with Summer Harris, six, Lacey Rose, seven and her sister Phoebe, six.ks190196-3 SUS-190704-095513008

Ann Moss, show steward, said: “Our fundraising event was a plant sale, offering everything from fruit trees to succulents, and included plants not available in the garden centers for the adults.

“The children’s horticultural show was in the center as with most events we try to encourage children to craft, cook, paint and grow.

“There were children’s activities painting pots and planting them, and making bird feeders.

“There were also delicious home make refreshments. We raised about £600 for the Tuppenny Barn charity.

ks190196-2 Southbourne Plant Sale phot katae'Show secretary Ann Moss with a first prize winning entry by Orla, six.ks190196-2 SUS-190704-095436008

“The charity’s main objective is to encourage children to grow, crop/pick and cook to try and destroy the myth that peas come in a bag from the supermarket!

“The two acre site (organic shallholding) is a very special place because there is no other outside space like it in the area.

“It has a heritage apple orchard, poly tunnels, a pond to go dipping, a herb bank, and a center that is made from sustainable materials such as car tires, wattle and daub walls, straw bales and oak beams.

“They also hold a beekeeping session, as there are bees on site.”