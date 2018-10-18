Southern ‘looking into’ complaint about behaviour of train conductor

Complaints about a train conductor who allegedly shouted at two passengers are being investigated by Southern.

According to witnesses, a couple on board a train from Chichester to Portsmouth Harbour at around 10pm on Tuesday night were ‘screamed’ at by the conductor after failing to show their tickets.

A witness told the Observer that the couple tried to explain that their tickets had got stuck in the barriers at Chichester station, but were ignored and told to ‘shut up’ by the conductor.

In response, Southern confirmed it is ‘looking into’ the incident.

A Southern spokesman added: “We are sorry to hear this report.

“The behaviour described is not what we would expect from our staff.”