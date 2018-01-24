Special celebrations planned to remember ‘fabulous’ Megan

Friends of Megan Spence plan to celebrate her amazing life, cut short by leukaemia.

Megan died earlier this month aged just 22, and her school friends are arranging something special at the end of February, with a date to be confirmed.

Close friend Joshua Weston said: “The plan is to hold a service at St Philip Howard (in Barnham) and probably then go to the Black Rabbit in Arundel, Megan’s favourite pub, for a party.

“It’s a big celebration, it’s not going to be sad, it’s got to be fabulous to mirror the way she was.”

Earlier this week Megan’s parents paid tribute to their ‘beautiful and inspirational’ daughter