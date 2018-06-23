Special day marks the work and dedication of care home nurses

Marriott House and Lodge Care Home in Chichester held a special day to mark the work of staff and celebrate International Nurses’ Day.

All the nurses at Marriott House and Lodge received a special ‘Nurses Day’ Gift Bag and certificate.

Nurses with their certificates

The care home also extended its appreciation to the local community nurses by delivering a baskets of goodies to them.

Nurses’ Day is a chance to recognise and reward the important work and dedication of nurses everywhere, who often go above and beyond the call of duty.

Becki Condie, general manager at the home, said: “At Marriott House and Lodge our nurses are hard-working, dedicated and passionate about caring for older people. We are also committed to helping develop newly qualified nurses with their leadership and clinical skills, which can often be invaluable in a career with increasing responsibilities and workload.”