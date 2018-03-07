Special Shepherd Service hosted in Chichester Cathedral

Chichester Cathedral hosted The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution and the Farming Community Network’s first Shepherd Service on Sunday.

ore than 150 guests attended the service to watch pet lamb Noel, as well as local shepherds with their working collies and representatives from Chichester Young Farmers walk up through the centre of the cathedral at the beginning of the service during the processional hymn. The service was conducted by The Very Reverend Stephen Waine, dean at Chichester Cathedral, and Reverend Canon Tim Schofield. Lessons were read by Caroline Harriott, West Sussex NFU County chairman, and Reverend Chris Hodgkins, rural business chaplain for the Diocese of Chichester and Canterbury. Homemade cakes and bakes and RABI mugs of tea followed the service.

Attendees at the Shepherd Service. Picture: Stephen Goodger