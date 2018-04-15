Specsavers staff to take on Wolf Run fundraising challenge

Runners from a Specsavers Chichester is taking on the Wolf Run this month to help raise money for the Encephalitis Society.

The 11 members of staff will brave the 10k run taking place in Pippingford Park on April 29. They will be pushed to their limits through a combination of three kinds of off-road running – trail runs, mud runs and obstacle runs – across woodland, open ground and lakes.

The group have been training hard for the event and are taking part in weekly runs in preparation of the challenge ahead.

Kerry Downing, optical assistant at Specsavers Chichester, said: “We range from two that have run marathons in the past to complete novices who have never run before. We have decided to do it for the Encephalitis Society as the twin brother of one of our runners, Helen (Billinghurst), was struck down with this on Christmas Day and remains in hospital.”

Bishoy Salib, store director at Specsavers Chichester, said: “We’re really proud of our team for agreeing to take on the Wolf Run challenge and help raise vital funds for the Encephalitis Society, and we look forward to cheering them all the way to the finish line.”

Those interested in supporting the Encephalitis Society can do so by donating at the JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/helen-billinghurst1, or by texting ‘donate WRUN76’ along with their donation amount to 70070.