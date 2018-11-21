'Spectacular' interactive laser installation at Chichester Cathedral

A 'free for all to view, spectacular' interactive laser Star of Bethlehem will be on display in Chichester Cathedral’s Nave tomorrow (Thursday).

A Chichester Cathedral spokesman said the installation, which will run until Sunday February 3, is the work of Australian-born artist Jayson Haebich, who uses computer coding to create 'innovative works of art' through the medium of artificial light.

Jayson, 32 said: "Somewhere like Chichester Cathedral is amazing, as it’s such an interesting space.

"I like to connect the past to contemporary technology, taking an ancient story or symbol and transforming it using modern techniques. The mesh screen picks up the hologram-like image created by the projectors, but then the light keeps on travelling through it and beyond, making fascinating patterns on the Nave walls of the Cathedral.”

The cathedral spokesman said the image is created by a computer algorithm code written by Jayson and transmitted via an iPad to the projectors and visitors are able to influence the image by drawing onto the iPad with their finger.

“It’s super easy to use the equipment," Jayson added.

"Just touch the screen and then you can start to alter the image or change its colour.”

The ethereal star is created using two laser projectors, set high up in the Cathedral’s roof, directing light onto a large transparent mesh to form the image, according to the cathedral.

The spokesman added: "The Star of Bethlehem appears as a morphing geometric shape, moving slowly and gracefully across the space.

"Visitors to the Cathedral can interact with the artwork by operating an iPad to change the star’s appearance and colour.

"As part of the installation, a haze machine, also set up high in the Cathedral, expels a fine mist, picking up the laser light and transforming it into a dazzling three-dimensional image."

