Speed limits, waiting restrictions and a crossing set for Hunston Road

Notice has been given regarding plans for permanent speed limits, waiting restrictions and a new toucan crossing on the B2145 Hunston Road near the Chichester Free School.

If approved, the plans would see: the crossing created 347 metres south of the A27 Whyke Road junction, a 40mph limit on the length of the B2145 from the roundabout for 772 metres and no waiting and unloading restrictions on sections near the school access.

The plans can be seen at Chichester library and County Hall, the deadline for comments is March 15.

