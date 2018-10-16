‘Spending time with family’ is the secret to living to 100th birthday

A woman celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family on Saturday.

Janet Barnham was joined on Saturday for her special day by friends and family where she lives at Nyton House Care Home.

Janet with her family. Left to right from the back: Grandson Glynnan, great-grandson William, son Jonathan and his wife Joan, granddaughter Kerina and great-granddaughter. Either side of Janet (right) great-grandson Daniel and (left) great-grandson Callum.

Janet was born Janet Alderson on October 13 1918 in Barrow, Furness in Lancashire and moved to London when she was five years old.

During The Second World War Janet worked in a factory helping to manufacture Wellington Bombers, a type of bomber plane.

After finishing her work there, Janet had a few jobs, but preferred time at home.

She married William Barham in in January and had one son — Jonathan.

Janets 100th birthday cake made by her granddaughter, Kerina and daughter- in-law, Joan

John, 73, said his mother is a cheerful woman.

He said: "She never expected to live this long."

John put his mother’s longevity down to her ‘steady’ way of life.

"She had no unpleasantness at home or anything like that so I’d put it down to that."

He added: "The day was very nice. We really enjoyed it and there were quite a lot of people too so it was a very pleasant day."

Daughter-in-law Joan Barham said: "It was really lovely and she really enjoyed herself."

Janet was also joined on the day by her grandchildren, Glynnan and Kerina and her great-grandchildren, William, Rhianna, Daniel and Callum.

She said: "It’s surprising they all look so big and grown up but it wasn’t very long ago there were all small.

"It really brought back memories."

Janet said she loved the day and that it came round ‘so quickly’

"You don’t realise the age — it seems impossible!

"The day went well but I lost the envelope from The Queen. There was a lovely picture of her.

"The letter was really lovely and I found it very nice."

Janet gave a list of things she thought might have helped her reach the age she has.

She said: "Just living in a good way.

"Going out with my family and spending time outside and lots of work.

Janet also enjoyed a birthday cake made by her granddaughter, Kerina and daughter-in-law Joan which was decorated by Kerina.