Spinnaker Tower offers Chichester and Bognor residents summer discount

For two weeks only, Chichester and Bognor residents are entitled to 25 per cent off at the Emirates Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth.

This offer, designed to attract local families with children, covers all addresses at postcodes beginning PO.

A Emirates Spinnaker Tower statement read: “As we enter the final weeks of the school holidays, Emirates Spinnaker Tower is extending the reach of its 25 per cent local residents discount to cover all addresses with postcodes beginning PO.

“The special offer is limited to just two weeks and is designed to attract local families who are looking for somewhere to take the kids in the final days of the summer break.”

Using the discount, visitors can buy adult tickets for £8.25, whilst £6.38 will be charged for children. Students and seniors can gain entry for £7.50.

A family ticket for 2 adults and 2 children will cost £25.50.

The statement added: “The tower offers a year-round discount to residents of Portsmouth and Gosport but this offer is much farther-reaching than usual; taking in addresses in Fareham, Havant, Chichester, Bognor Regis and all of the Isle of Wight.”

General Manager of Emirates Spinnaker Tower, Tony Sammut, is ‘looking forward’ to welcoming local families to experience everything the ‘fantastic building’ has to offer.

He added: “We are delighted to extend this discount to residents across the region.

“There’s so much for all ages to enjoy at Emirates Spinnaker Tower.”

The offer runs from Monday August 20 until Sunday September 2.

Discounts apply to standard admission tickets only and are not valid in conjunction with any other offer.

Residents must present a valid proof of address (such as a driving licence or a utility bill) at the tower’s ticket desk to claim the discount.

Discounted tickets cannot be purchased in advance online.

For more information, visit https://www.spinnakertower.co.uk/plan-your-visit/tickets-prices/

