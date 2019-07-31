Spruce up the city and join litter picking event in Chichester

Estate agents Tod Anstee Hancock are holding a litter pick in Chichester following a successful event on Bracklesham beach.

The firm is supporting the council's anti-litter campaign, and the next event takes place on Friday (August 2) at the entrance to Centurion’s Way near Bishop Luffa School.

From 3.30pm to 5pm the litter pickers will work their way along Centurions Way towards West Dean.

The aim is to spruce up the area, removing as much plastic and litter as possible along the way.

Those who collect the most litter on the day will win a lunch for two at Bracklesham restaurant Billy's on the Beach.

The events are in support of Chichester District Council’s anti-litter campaign, organised by sales negotiator Aimee Humphrey. To contact Aimee for more information, call 01243 523723.