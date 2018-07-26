St Anne’s Church summer fair an ‘outstanding success’

The sun shone on Saturday for the Summer Fair held at St Anne’s Church in East Wittering.

The event, held on July 21, was a huge success with something very enjoyable for everybody who attended.

A much needed £3,000 was raised, which will go towards church funds.

The St Anne’s Church Summer Fair featured many stalls with home-made cakes, preserves, plants, local crafts, good as new clothing and books, hamper raffle, bottle tombola, a British Legion presence, and games for all.

Karen Grunert, publicity contact for St. Anne’s Church, organised the hamper raffle with her husband on the day.

She said: “The fair was considered to be an outstanding success with takings up significantly on last year.”

Local residents and visitors enjoyed the many attractions with stalls offering home-made preserves, cakes and local crafts as well as bottles, tombolas, raffles and a variety of amusements.

Beautiful needlework by the Witterings Quilters Group was on display in the church.

Refreshments, including Fr. Steve’s renowned ‘burgers and beer bar’, were made available to visitors in the Rectory Garden.

Pimm’s, tea, cakes and sandwiches also proved extremely popular with many who attended the fair.

The Bracklesham Ukulele Band provided much appreciated entertainment.

Local ‘Sound and Celebration’ DJ and compère Kurt Nye played a selection of favourite tunes, and also kept everyone informed of developments as the events progressed.

The afternoon ended with a Grand Draw from the sale of raffle tickets with many generously donated prizes.

The fair was seen as an excellent opportunity to bring together the local community, and to allow the congregation of St. Anne’s Church to enjoy this very special occasion with each other.

Visitors spoke of the warm welcome that they had received and of how much that they had enjoyed attending a traditional summer fair such as this.

A great deal of hard work had gone into the organisation of this event and most grateful thanks were given by the organisers to everyone who supported it.