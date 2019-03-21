St Wilfrid’s Hospice relauches improved charity shop in Chichester’s high street

Trustee for the Hospice, Julian Clayton, joined Chief Executive, Alison Moorey, to officially cut the ribbon and reveal the improved and modern store on Saturday, March 16.

The new and improved store has been noticed by many walking into Chichester's high street

Both regular and new customers to the store were welcomed with a glass of fizz and a variety of cakes whilst browsing the large range of exclusive opening day offers, in celebration of Mother’s day.

Julian said: “The first 32 customers in the store received a goodie bag to thank them for their ongoing support, one goodie bag for each year St Wilfrid’s has been actively supporting the local community with end of life care”.

The team at St Wilfrid’s are thankful to Boots, Clarins, Lancome, Molton brown, Montezuma’s, Crate and apple, Glorious spa, Nuffield Health and Fitness and Costa who donated the contents of the goodie bags and the Brick Kiln Garden Centre for providing the display window basket.

Chichester BID chairman, Colin Hicks, who joined the opening, said: “Chichester is particularly well placed to meet the changes in the high street. Local pillars of the community like St Wilfrid’s Hospice offer something unique with their shops you cannot find anywhere else”.

Sponsor, Draper’s Yard, have opened a competition up the public to guess how much the window prize is worth at retail in pounds and pence in the ‘Win the window’ competition running from Saturday, March 16 to Saturday, March 30.

Chief Executive Alison Moorey, said, “We rely on support from our community to enable us to provide vital end of life care to patients from Emsworth to Chichester and all the way to Arundel, so it was great to see the queue of people outside. The new store is much more in keeping with the look and feel of the brand new Hospice in Bosham, which we look forward to opening in June.”

The new shop is open Monday to Saturday, from 9am through till 5pm, and with a constant flow of donations from the community the shop is always full of a variety of clothes, accessories, furnishings and more.

Anyone interested in a volunteering opportunity can either visit the shop, have a discussion with Jemma on 01243 778966 or visit stwh.co.uk for more.