Staff at Covers in Chichester will be shunning shaving and growing moustaches in aid of Movember.

Throughout November, the men at the timber and builders’ merchant located on Quarry Lane, hope to raise £500 in aid of The Movember Foundation – the global organisation committed to changing men’s health.

To make a donation, or to find out more, visit the Covers fundraising page https://uk.movember.com/mospace/2991397.