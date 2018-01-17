Staff don festive jumpers to support hospice

The team at Covers showcased their favourite festive jumpers to raise funds for charity.

Staff at the timber and builders merchants were encouraged to give a minimum of £2 each, which raised £350 for Chestnut Tree House, which cares for 300 children and young adults with progressive life-shortening conditions

Henry Green, managing director of Covers, said: “We love having an opportunity to raise money for a good cause so it was great to see so many of our branches across the South East participating in the jumper day. Being able to raise money for Chestnut Tree House makes me incredibly proud of the team.”

