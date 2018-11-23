Stagecoach bus incident which left Chichester woman 'suffering health problems' under investigation

Stagecoach said its insurance claims team is investigating after a woman was allegedly left suffering from health problems following a fall on one of its buses.

According to Chichester resident Sarah Phoenix, her mum was helped out by fellow passengers on the 600 bus, after falling down four stairs at around 3.40pm on Thursday, September 27.

Sarah added: "Mum is still suffering numerous health problems since the accident."

When approached for comment, Stagecoach confirmed the investigation has been passed on to its insurance team.

A Stagecoach spokesperson added: "The allegation is being handled by our insurance claims team and as such we are unable to provide further information at this time."

See also: Bognor schoolgirl left 'frightened and upset' after 'interrogation' by Stagecoach bus driver



Climping mum’s terror after collision with bus leaves wheelchair stranded in road



Ice rink alcohol licence approved for Chichester’s Priory Park