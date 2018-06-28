Stockbridge overnight closures to remove lights signage

The overnight road closures yesterday and tonight around Stockbridge Roundabout are to remove the remnants of the temporary traffic lights.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “All traffic management between the Stockbridge Roundabout and the Whyke Roundabout is being removed to allow the free flow of traffic along this section of the A27 and means the carriageway will be fully closed to allow traffic management to be removed safely.

“The overnight closures will be from Wednesday June 27 8pm to 6am and Thursday June 28 between the hours of 8pm and 6am and is unrelated to the work we are doing to finding a solution to the Footbridge at Stockbridge.

“Further work expected to take place on Friday night will be localised and will not require a full closure of the carriageway.