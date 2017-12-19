Stonepillow stops five youngsters from being homeless ahead of Chichester Foyer closure

With the Chichester Foyer due to close in 12 days, Stonepillow has stepped in to house five of the remaining seven vulnerable young people with nowhere left to go to ensure they are not homeless at Christmas, the charity’s interim CEO said.

The shelter for 16 to 25 year olds in Velyn Avenue shuts on December 31.

Earlier this month the Observer reported that while most of the 60 vulnerable youngsters had been re-housed, some still hadn’t been found alternative accommodation.

Announcing that five of the remaining seven people still living there would be housed by homeless charity Stonepillow, interim CEO Fiona Macleod said: “Today we are working hard to set up a young persons’ supported accommodation unit and secure 24/7 staffing before Christmas, so the vulnerable youngsters’ support needs are met, and they can feel secure in accommodation, without having uncertainty over the Christmas period.

“We are working in partnership with Chichester District Council to look at long-term permanent solutions for these young people and others like them in the future.”

The not for profit organisation the Home Group, which runs the Foyer, has been approached for comment.

Earlier this month a Home Group spokesman said that in the ‘unlikely event’ that any of the residents hadn’t been found new homes by December 31, ‘we will make appropriate arrangements to accommodate residents in the interim’.