Storm Brendan: Firefighters rescue motorist trapped in flood water outside Petworth

A person trapped in a vehicle in flood water sparked an emergency response in Lickfold last night (Tuesday, January 14).

Along with a crew from Chichester, firefighters from Midhurst's station responded to reports of a vehicle becoming trapped in Highstead Lane shortly after 8pm.

A spokesman for Midhurst Fire Station said: "Weather related call for both appliances supported by a wade team from Chichester Fire and [West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service station manager] Pete Sadler.

"[They] responded to a person trapped in a vehicle in flood water at Lickfold.

"Please don’t take unnecessary risks. #StormBrendan."

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one person was rescued from the vehicle.

A spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident involving one person trapped in a vehicle in floodwater on Highstead Lane, Lickfold yesterday at 8.08pm.

"Two fire engines attended the scene and crews assisted the person from the vehicle."

Roads across the county were affected by torrential rain and winds last night, with trees falling in some areas.

A post on social media by Arun Police last night read: "It's rather windy outside. We are currently working with Highways England to clear the road due to a tree falling down [on the] A259 between Climping and Yapton."

The road was closed for around an hour.