Street parties sparkle of love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Schools, care homes and residents of Chichester gathered to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex married on Saturday, May 19 and, to mark the special occasion, the community of Chichester hosted events such as royal street parties, big screen viewings and school cake tastings.

Schools and nurseries in Chichester got involved with the royal celebrations in a variety of ways, allowing pupils of all ages to take part.

The children and staff of Boxgrove CE Primary School wore outfits based on the colours of the British flag and brought in decorated biscuits and cakes with a royal twist.

Children of The Little Blue Door Nursery in Chichester also enjoyed early celebrations, using their imaginations to create their very own version of the royal wedding, with all dressing the part.

Street parties sparkled their way through the city and surrounding areas with Beech Avenue, Westgate and Whyke Lane along those taking part. Glasses and flags were raised in support of the royal ceremony, cakes were baked and decorated and all attendees dressed royally for the occasion.

Care homes such as Colten Care’s Wellington Grange and Marriott House and Lodge were delighted to incorporate the royal wedding theme into their regular activities by creating royal afternoon teas, fundraising raffles and much more. The wedding was also shown on the big screen in Arundel.

