Students’ delight at book quiz win

Year Eight pupils from Bishop Luffa School took part in the West Sussex Inter-Schools Literature Quiz hosted at Chichester College

Students from the school went on to win the competition.

During the quiz, which took place on March 8, Bishop Luffa had four teams of four pupils taking part and all of Bishop Luffa’s teams took the top 10 places.

Pupils were required to have excellent general book knowledge, research the life and work of four specific authors and answer tough questions on specific books by those authors.

This year these included ‘Black Knight’ by Andy Briggs, ‘Headmaster of Doom’ by Jamie Thomson, ‘Sea’ by Sarah Driver and ‘All the Things That Could Go Wrong’ by Stewart Foster.

There were a total of four rounds of questions, four visual rounds and a Welcome round. Prizes were awarded for the winners of each individual rounds.

Librarian at Bishop Luffa, Mrs Regan, said: “All 24 pupils have shown incredible commitment, determination and team spirit in preparing for this quiz. I am proud not only of their achievements but their conduct today and the way they embody the values of our school. It’s not often reading wins you a trophy.”