Students keen to show Bognor’s seaside ROX

This year’s ROX in the park presents... is set to see the event return to its roots in a bid to boost the image of Bognor Regis.

“After two years of flamboyant carnival themes we hope to bring the theme of ROX back to the heart of Bognor Regis and enhance the image of our beautiful seaside town,” said Laura King, one of the third year event management students from the University of Chichester tasked with putting on a day to remember.

“By doing this we are hoping to include things such as influences from the seaside itself and incorporating iconic parts of traditional British seaside holidays, featuring Punch and Judy, fish and chips and traditional arcade games,” added Laura.

The aptly named Seaside Rox is to take place on April 21, with all proceeds going to community charity Rox Music and Arts to help fund its various music and arts programmes across the Arun district.

Previous years have seen the event take on a more global theme with Mardi Gras carnivals but Laura and her team are confident 2018’s will also be a success.

She states, regardless of the theme, the aim is always to ‘provide the Bognor Regis community with a sense of togetherness and community pride’.