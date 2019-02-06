Success for Bishop Luffa students in mock trial challenge

Sixth form students have made it to the national finals of a mock trial.

Fifteen students from Bishop Luffa found out they were making it to the finals after an ‘exciting win’ in the regional heat in Guildford.

The Bar Mock Trial is a national competition organised by the Bar Council and the charity Young Citizens with the aim of giving young people an insight into the workings of the British legal system.

Students said they are ‘extremely excited’ to compete in the national finals.

Students have also begun fundraising to cover the cost of travel to where the competition will be held, in Edinburgh.

Eleanor Lowes, one of the students in the group, said on the group’s Go Fund Me page: “We are very excited for this trip, however the cost of attending is quite large.

“We are aiming to fundraise a sum of £4,500 to cover the costs of transport and accommodation for all 15 students on the team.

“As this is a large amount we would appreciate it if you would consider donating to our GoFundMe page in order to help thee team get to Edinburgh for the national finals.” Commenting under the post, Nicola Lowes said: “This is such an exciting opportunity for all the students involved and a great achievement for the school.”

A spokesman for the Bishop Luffa Sixth Form Mock Trial Team said: “The team would be greatly appreciative of any contributions as this will help us move further towards our hopes of attending the finals.

“At the moment, we are all working hard in preparation for the finals and we hope that we can get the chance to show off our efforts in Edinburgh.

“The team would be grateful for any contributions that you may be able to donate towards our trip. We sincerely thank you for your help”

Law teacher at Bishop Luffa, Ian Thomas said: "The Bar Mock Trial competition provides students with an incredible opportunity to find out what it is like to be a barrister, witness or member of court staff in a Crown Court trial.

"It develops and hones many important life skills and making the national final gives that real sense of competition, pitting your skills against the best in the country. The experience is a life-changing one, a number of former Bishop Luffa team members now working as barristers."

If you would like to make a donation or for more information visit https://www.gofundme.com/bar-mock-trial-finals-bishop-luffa