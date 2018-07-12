Summer party fun sprinkled over Chichester

Graylingwell Park’s summer garden party made a very exciting return this year.

On Saturday, July 7, the Summer Garden Party filled Graylingwell Park with various stalls, entertainment, refreshments and thousands of visitors from all over.

Fans were even able to watch the England match live

Entry was free so it was a brilliant opportunity for a family day out as there were activities catered to all.

The park could not ignore the World Cup of course, and held a live screen viewing of the England game for all fans who wished to watch it.

The activities for children included arts and crafts, inflatable fun, kids play village and a dog show where all were welcome to bring their own dogs along.

Adults enjoyed live music performances, refreshments and so much more.

Activities by Whirligig toy shop

For more visit chichestercdt.org.uk.