Supercar event to be held at Goodwood

Goodwood has been announced as the venue for a new supercar event this summer.

The Supercar Event will take place on Saturday June 1 and will offer 'once-in-a-lifetime' passenger rides in some of the worlds most iconic supercars while raising money for The Children's Trust Charity.

Racing driver Nick Whale said: "It's a fantastic event for the entire family. It is hugely popular year after year and I think the Goodwood Motor Circuit will be the perfect venue.

"Supporting an event that helps to raise much-needed money for children with brain injuries is so rewarding. Don't miss it."

150 supercars will descend onto the Goodwood Motor Circuit including the Lamborghini Aventador S, Ferrari 488 and the McLaren 675 LT.

The event offers the chance to experience rides in world-class supercars, as well as a wide range of attractions and entertainment. From helicopter rides to Caterham Sevens, younger guests can also have their first driving experience with the Stay Safe Driving School (age 14 and above).

Tracy Poulton, fundraising manager at the Children's Trust said: "Hundreds of supercars, lots of activities and an army of dedicated volunteers make it one of our biggest fundraising events of the year. We're looking forward to hosting it at the iconic