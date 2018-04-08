Support for ‘Billions of Bricks’ initiative

Fishbourne Church of England Primary School has extended huge thanks to a housebuilding company for coming to the rescue of a special learning initiative.

The school was set to take part in the ‘Billions of Bricks’ learning experience – based on the bestseller by Kurt Cyprus – but was missing the essential tools for the job, including bricks, hard hats and high visibility vests for children.

The rhyming book leads readers through a day in the life of a construction crew, building with bricks and learning number bonds through structure.

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties stepped in to provide all 1,000 bricks for the sessions.

Naomi Day, headteacher at Fishbourne Church of England Primary School, said: “We love to bring books to life in our school and this book is proven to be really successful in helping children count well.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to include real bricks thanks to Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties – the team stepped in and really saved the day.”

Fishbourne Church of England Primary School is close to Taylor Wimpey’s Greenside and Barley Grange developments.

Roz Wells, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, comments: “We love to support the communities in which we build - and this has to be the most fitting donation we have ever made!

“The children will have great fun learning to count, we were only too happy to help make the project as realistic as possible.”

