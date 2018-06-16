Support for St Wilfrid’s hospice appeal at Chichester flower festival

The team behind the St Wilfrid’s DREAMBUILDING project took up a stand at Chichester Cathedral for this year’s Festival of Flowers.

Team members said that they were delighted to be able to run a stand at such an incredible event.

Even the rain at the start didn’t deter the keenest of gardeners, who flocked to the St Wilfrid’s DREAMBUILDING stall to purchase everything from Geums to Geraniums and all sorts in between.

Lis Spence, chair of the Campaign Committee, said: “This is the second time St Wilfrid’s has been fortunate enough to take up a stand at this event.

“I was overwhelmed by the generosity of local garden centres, nurseries, horticultural societies, flower clubs and individuals who responded to our request for support.

“The event was a great success for the hospice raising almost £1,200 – a wonderful £300 more than in 2016!

“As well as raising vital funds for our DREAMBUILDING appeal, we were also able to promote the work of the Hospice in general and update visitors on the construction of our fantastic new building.”

St Wilfrid’s DREAMBUILDING Appeal is now in its final year.

Ove the next nine months, fundraisers need to raise the remaining £1.8 million needed to bring the building to fruition.

Construction began on the site in Bosham, in January 2018.

The steel frame is now in place for three of the four buildings and it is hoped that doors will open during spring 2019.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice would like to extend thanks to everyone that visited the stall and purchased a plant or made a donation and all those that generously donated plants including: Manor Nursery, Hills Plants, Tawny Nursery, Bosham Flower Club, Richard Anwyl, Bellfield Nursery, B&Q Bognor Regis, Wyevale Garden Centre, Walberton Nursery, Greenwood Group, Chidham Lodge Nursery, Broad Road Nursery, Blue Ribbon Plants, Brick Kiln Garden Centre, Chalcroft Nursery, Hilliers, Yapton and District Cottage Gardener’s Society, Chris Todman.

For more information about DREAMBUILDING, the St Wilfrid’s Hospice Appeal, visit www.dreambuilding.org.uk.