Support pours in for extended hours at The Vestry

Support for a planning application to extend the hours at The Vestry has received more than four times more support comments than objections.

Approval of the application (19/00277/FUL) would see an extension on the pub's opening hours to 2.30am. A planning restriction on the building says The Vestry should close at 12am.

Freya Clarke, from Whyke Lane commented: "As a member of the public who this would affect, I believed that The Vestry should be able to keep its doors open late as it is one of the few locations available where it is possible to go out and socialise with people of our own age."

Elise Saunders, from Kingsham Road said simply: "Please don't shut early xoxo"

Chairman of the Chichester BID, Colin Hicks also said the BID supported the application and said it 'encourages the development of the night time economy which is considerable under-developed in the city.

"The development of the Southgate quarter as one of Chichester's unofficial entertainment spots for the younger demographic has increased footfall coming into Chichester and according to our data some 20 per cent of all visitors currently pass through this area, so conveniently serves by the bus and train stations."

Bernard Fearns from Tangmere said he strongly supported the application and said it would benefit the community 'no end'. He said: "I do wonder what the impact on student numbers would be, if at open days they are told, not only are there no clubs in Chichester, but no great bars either."

The few objectors included the environmental health department of Chichester District Council who said The Vestry had demonstrated it could operate until 2am with minimal complaints but added: "The concern however is whether this can be maintained when residents move in to the new development directly next door at number 19 Southgate. This has not been adequately demonstrated."

Barnaby Newton from Eastergate: "The Vestry has developed and nurtured nightlife in Chichester for a long time now.

"With an increasing youth population and popularity surrounding the university and nightlife in the city centre; it is important not to lose sight of the fact that a city with such rich historical significance must also cater for its youth population and provide balance as well as options in a saturated high street."