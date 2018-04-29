Sussex families urged to ‘Push the Boat Out’

The Royal Yachting Association (RYA) is urging families in Sussex to take part in a ‘Push the Boat Out’ taster session this May.

Throughout the whole month some 52 sailing venues across London and the South East, including many in Sussex, are opening their doors to run free or low cost taster sessions for first-time sailors.

The sessions will be running at a number of venues and sailing clubs across the south east coast and you can find your nearest club by searching online here: www.rya.org.uk/ptbo

“Every event is different but there is something for everyone”, said RYA Club Support Advisor and event manager Jackie Bennetts.

“So many people still don’t realise that you can go sailing or windsurfing on your doorstep and that you don’t need to own a boat or a board as clubs and centres often have ones you can borrow or hire.

“Once you’ve learned the ropes, you can sail on your own or with your partner, friends or children in dinghies or bigger boats, at inland locations or at the coast. Nothing beats catching up with friends by the water on warm summer evenings.”

The sessions are designed for beginners so visitors are being told not to worry about kit, packing a lunch or anything else as every venue will provide all the equipment you need and many events will have refreshments available.

However visitors are advised to take a change of clothes and spare shoes - just in case you get splashed.