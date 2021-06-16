Sussex fisherman bitten by 6ft shark in terrifying close shave

Des Butler, 51, was fishing with his friend Andy Baldwin off the coast of Littlehampton on Saturday (June 12) when they landed a 6ft tope shark.

Hauling the monster into the boat, it began thrashing around and sunk its teeth into Des’ calf and hand, leaving blood gushing from the wound.

Andy said the pair rushed to A&E, where doctors said they had ‘never heard of such a bite in our waters’.

Des Butler was bitten on the leg by a 6ft shark SUS-210616-102211001

Des had been lucky the shark, which can weigh up to 48kg, had not got more of a grip on his leg and torn off a piece of his calf.

Tope sharks can grow to over 6ft in length and can live for up to 50 years.

They feed on a variety of fish but are not fussy eaters and will happily dine on crustaceans and cephalopods – for example octopuses or cuttlefish – if the opportunity arises.

According to the Wildlife Trust, there are no records of unprovoked attacks on humans by tope sharks.

Found all around the UK coast, tope are particularly common off the south and west coasts.