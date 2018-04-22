Sussex footballer finishes London Marathon in impressive time

A footballer who plays in the Southern Combination Football League was the seventh British runner to finish in the London Marathon.

James Westlake, who plays for Hassocks and runs for Crawley Athletics Club, finished the Virgin London Marathon in an impressive time of 2:24:19.

Excluding the Elite runners, Westlake finished eighth. He was the seventh British runner to finish including Sir Mo Farah and the Elite Runners.

Westlake posted: "Thank you so much for all the support. Wasn’t quite the time we was hoping for but incredible feeling to finish 8th overall in the @LondonMarathon #LondonMarathon #Marathon #Running #Hot #Sun"

Dad Phil posted on Facebook: "Well done James, a great display of Long distance running."

James also received congratulations from people around Sussex.

Sir Mo Farah in action. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Burgess Hill cricket captain Joe Maskell tweeted: "This guys a machine amazing work @08Westlake see you at the Worlds shortly ❤️ #Ledge #8"

Crawley Athletics Club were very proud. They tweeted: "Fabulous run by James Westlake @08Westlake to finish top 10 (non elite) and set a new pb in the London Marathon. James' finishing time was 2:24.19 smashing his previous best of 2:36.21."

And Hassocks teammate Ashley Marsh said: "@08Westlake unbelievable effort mate! What a man! You should be so proud.#marathon #machine #LondonMarathon2018"