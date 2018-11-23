Sussex hamster cheats death after being thrown out ‘like rubbish’ in car park

A little hamster named Cecilia is ‘lucky to be alive’ after being thrown away like rubbish in a Sussex car park.

The tiny brown and white rodent was found shut inside a cage and wrapped in a black bag dumped in Granary Way in Horsham.

A man found the little critter early in the morning on Saturday (17 November) and alerted the RSPCA.

Animal collection officer (ACO) Julie Parsons went to collect Cecilia who is ‘lucky to be alive’.

She said: “This poor little hamster was still in her cage and had simply been wrapped up in a bag and cast aside like rubbish without a second thought.

“It’s sad to think she could have been out in the cold all night and she must have been terrified. She is lucky to be alive.”

Luckily, little Cecilia was physically okay and a kind local took her inside to keep her warm until ACO Parsons could collect her.

She added: “It’s just not acceptable to dump a vulnerable little animal like this, especially when the winter weather has arrived and the temperature is plummeting at night.

“We understand that sometimes a pet owner’s circumstances may change and they may not be able to keep their pet anymore but, in these circumstances, we’d urge them to ask for help and never just abandon their pet.”

Anyone with information about where Cecilia has come from can contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Cecilia is now being cared for by staff and volunteers at RSPCA Brighton.

If she is not claimed than she will be looking for a new home.

If you’d like to offer a hamster a home please visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet.

For more information about looking after hamsters visit the RSPCA’s hamster care pages online.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit www.rspca.org.uk