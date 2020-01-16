Sussex man arrested after six-hour stand-off with armed police

A Sussex man has been arrested after a six-hour stand-off with armed police.

Broadwater Street West, in Worthing, was closed from 8.35am this morning (January 16) as police officers, including armed police, surrounded a property.

Armed police on the scene

Joined by other emergency services, including West Susses Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service, they were responding to reports of a man threatening to harm himself, according to a Sussex Police spokesman.

The man refused to come out of his flat until just before 2.30pm, the spokesman said, when he was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and threats to cause criminal damage.

He remains in custody while the investigation is ongoing, police added.

Widespread rumours on social media claimed the man had stabbed another person in the flat, but Sussex Police categorically denied that this was the case.

Broadwater Street West was closed for six hours and several schools were placed on 'partial lockdown' as emergency services made sure the area was safe.

Adur and Worthing Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, said: “We would like to thank the public for their patience while we were dealing with this incident and apologise for any inconvenience caused by part of the road being closed.

“This was an isolated incident contained within the property with no wider threat to the community, including the local schools which are operating as normal.”

Read more as the news unfolded here:

Armed police surround Worthing property in large emergency incident

Pictures show huge emergency response with armed police at Worthing property

Broadwater businesses tell of shock at armed police incident