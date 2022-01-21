Police said the 19-year-old has not been seen since Tuesday morning (January 18).

They said he was wearing a black parka coat with a fur hood and a black ‘Kenzo’ hoodie.

Sussex Police also said he was wearing light blue jeans and had a black holdall.

Picture: Sussex Police.

He has links to Cowfold, Crawley and Horley, they added.