Sussex runners take part in London Marathon

Runners from all over Sussex completed the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday (April 22), raising money for a number of good causes.

Kate O'Connor and her mum Carole Mulry

Crawley AC runner and Hassocks FC player James Westlake managed to finish 27th in the marathon – a remarkable achievement considering more than 40,000 runners completed the course. Read more about his achievement here.

Elsewhere Chris Ashby from Polegate ran his first ever full marathon, achieving a time of 5 hours 18 minutes.

Kate O’Connor, from North Bersted, and her mum Carole Mulry, from Woodgate, took part, as did Chichester dad Mike Houston, who was cheered on by his wife and children.

The deputy head teacher from Maidenbower Junior School, Simon Pike, ran in aid of mental health charity MIND, completing the course in 4 hours 48 minutes.

Sacha Jackson ran to raise money for Little Gate Farm in Beckley, East Sussex.

Mark Gamlin, 43, from Eastbourne, ran for Cardiomyopathy UK in memory of the father of his close friend Sophie who lost her father to cardiomyopathy.

Mike O’Connor, a nurse at St Catherine’s Hospice, was one of 40 supporters of the charity to take part in the marathon. He said training for the marathon was the first time he felt motivated since the death of his son. You can read more of his story here.

Worthing sisters Sharon McHale, 47, and Katharine Smith, 50, aimed to raise £4,000 for Make-A-Wish Foundation UK. They ran in memory of Kevin Bushby, Katharine’s son, who lost his fight against cancer in November, 2001, at the age of 14.

For new dad Chris Sloggett, a teacher at Felpham Community College, it was his tenth marathon, running this time to raise money for Love Your Hospital as a thank you for the life-saving care the special care baby unit at Worthing Hospital gave to his son. Read more about his story here.

This year’s marathon, the 38th, was the biggest in history and by 7pm 40,255 had conquered the hottest race day on record to cross the finish line in The Mall and pick up their hard-earned medals and souvenir finishers’ T-shirts, beating last year’s record total by 768 runners.

Some 41,003 set off on the 26.2-mile journey from Blackheath to Westminster at 10am, sent on their way by Her Majesty The Queen, who pushed the event’s famous red button on her gleaming green lawn in front of Windsor Castle as a hooter sounded over the heads of the men’s elite field on the far side of London.

Sir Mo Farah sealed his 10th British record to take third and a cherished spot on the celebrated London podium.

There were 34 Guinness World Records as runners cautiously braved temperatures of up to 24°C in all manner of fancy dress costumes.

