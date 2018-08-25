Sussex Snowdrop Trust announces Dame Patricia Routledge DBE as new patron

The residents of Rose Court in Chichester held a summer garden party to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

More than 150 guests enjoyed canapes and wine and a harp recital on an idyllic evening in city centre garden.

Amongst the guests were Rt. Rev. Dr Martin Warner and Dame Patricia Routledge DBE.

Di Levantine, co-founder of the trust, said: “Simon, the manager at Rose Court, brought together our supporters and his friends from the Chichester Cathedral for this lovely event.

“I am delighted to announce that during the evening, Dame Routledge, who has been a generous supporter over the years, agreed to become a patron for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

“It is so important that we continue to raise the profile of the charity and funds to ensure that nursing support continues in the home for families who are dealing with the day to day challenges of their child having a life threatening or terminal illness.

“This evening has been wonderful, connecting with so many generous people who understand the importance of the vital support the Snowdrop Care at Home team provide for local families.

“The evening raised close to £2,500 thanks to Chichester businesses who contributed prizes for a raffle.”