Sussex travel news: Thursday, November 15

A collision on the A27 at the Hollingbury to Patcham interchange near Brighton is causing delays.

One lane of the A27 has been closed westbound and Sussex Road Police are clearing up oil spillage at the scene. The incident is causing congestion between Coldean Lane and the A23 London Road in Patcham.

In Arundel, the A27 is partially blocked with queueing traffic. This is due to a stalled coach on the A27 Arundel Road westbound by the A29 Fontwell Avenue, according to reports.

Elsewhere, in Horsham there is queueing traffic on A24 Northbound from A281 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout) to A264 (Great Daux Roundabout), according to reports.

Slow traffic is also reported on the A280 Long Furlong Eastbound at A24 Findon Bypass, with traffic moving slowly approaching Findon.

In Chichester, there is slow traffic on A27 Chichester Bypass both ways from A286 Stockbridge Road to A285.

In Bognor Regis there is queueing traffic on the A259 Chichester Road at Elbridge Avenue, according to reports. Traffic is reported to be queueing on most approaches to the roundabout.

SEE MORE: Firefighters rescue man after fire at Worthing flat

Woman’s warning after toddler falls into stream near Arundel Castle

Eastbourne men jailed following ‘terrifying’ robbery where three families thought they would die