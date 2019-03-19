Sussex wedding DJ crowned the South East’s best in the Wedding Industry Awards for the second year running

A Sussex wedding DJ and master of ceremonies has been crowned regional winner for the South East in The 2019 Wedding Industry Awards for the second year running.

Brian Mole, who is based in Southwater, Horsham, was also highly commended for the national wedding DJ of the year award during the ceremony held recently at the world-famous Café De Paris in London.

Brian said: “It means so much to be shortlisted for the last four years, being a regional winner for two years in a row, and highly commended in the national award this year.

“I am very humbled by this, it is a testament from my clients of the commitment and service I consistently provide them year on year.”

Brian has been helping couples and their loved ones celebrate their big days for more than three decades, and over this time has received many accolades for the enthusiasm and dedication he puts into his work - from clients and industry professionals alike.

The latest award is the icing on the cake for Brian as The Wedding Industry Awards are the only awards voted for by newlyweds and aim to recognise excellence in the wedding industry.

For Brian, he feels he has the best job in the world listening to couples and offering them advice to create the day they dream of filled with plenty of floor-filling music and fun.

He said: “Seeing two people celebrate what has to be one of the most important days of their lives with their guests, it’s such a powerful, emotional time, and I feel very honoured to be involved.

“I wake up every morning, pinching myself to see that I am living the dream: music, weddings, what’s to dislike about that?”

From client feedback received, it’s the wedding DJ’s professionalism teamed with his calm and easy-going manner and clear passion for what he does that has seen him clinch the regional top spot.

“Brian made our day amazing,” explained recent bride and voter Georgina. “He was organised and calm, he got our guests going when needed and made everyone feel relaxed and at home.”

“Brian was by far our best investment of the day,” added Annie, another newlywed.

“From the moment he turned up, everything was at our convenience - he simply went above and beyond what we asked for, tailor making things to suit our day and needs.”

While Brian and his popular VW Campervan DJ booth are almost booked out for 2019, the award-winning DJ is looking forward to working with more couples to create magical, one-of-a-kind wedding days across the South East over the coming years.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to being on that amazing journey with all my couples and celebrating their weddings in style, especially at more wonderful wedding venues across London and the South East.

“I really do have the best job in the world, which just keeps getting better and better!”

For further information visit www.dancemix.co.uk/brianmoleweddings or contact Brian on brian@dancemix.co.uk or by calling 0794 119 1194.

