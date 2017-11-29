Swimmers raise record sum in pyjamas

Children have made a real splash for charity at a swim school’s annual event by more than doubling the previous year’s fundraising total.

The swimmers from Puddle Ducks, which holds classes at Oak Grove College in Worthing, took to the pool in their favourite pyjamas and raised £3063.61 for Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice.

Alison Merrett, from Puddle Ducks Hampshire and West Sussex, said: “ Our swimmers have done really well and we have absolutely smashed last year’s total of £1201.05.

“We’re so proud of all the children, past and present, who have taken part in our charity pyjama event.”

Through sponsorships, donations, and a raffle, the swim school raised more this year than the past five years combined for their chosen charity which provides care services and community support for children and young people with progressive life-shortening conditions.

Alison continued: “Last year we raised over £50k nationally, and here in Hampshire and West Sussex we have had our biggest year ever.

“Most of the money raised this year has come from sponsorship the children have raised to take part in the event.”

The aim of swim school’s fundraiser is to ensure that all their swimmers gain a vital understanding of water safety, and know how it feels should they ever fall into the water fully dressed.

“Here at Puddle Ducks we want every child to love swimming, respect the water and swim beautifully,” continued Alison.

“That’s why we make sure our classes are fun and sociable for both parents and children. “Our swimming programmes also ensure that children are taught vital safety and survival skills, which could save their lives should they ever find themselves in danger in the water.”

For more information about Puddle Ducks please call 07837 715937 or visit www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/hampshire-west-sussex