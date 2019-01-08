Take a look at some of the weirdest things found in the sewers of Sussex...

Southern Water has given a list of some of the most bizarre items found in the sewer systems across Sussex.

Tim Bagnall, wastewater manager at Southern Water said: “We’ve been working with closely with our community across the region to help reduce blockages, and in the last year alone we have seen a whopping 13%, reduction – but there's still a huge amount to be done. We know what a devastating experience sewer flooding can be for our customers and, despite a welcome decrease in numbers, there were still thousands of blockages in Sussex in the last year alone, caused by a build up of fat and unflushable items such as wet wipes, nappies, cotton buds and sanitary items in the sewers. We can all play our part in fighting The Unflushables, because over two-thirds of sewage floods could be prevented by knowing how to get rid of leftover cooking fat and unflushable items, rather than putting them down the toilet or sink.”

A piranha - The piranha was found in a sewage plant in Chichester earlier this year and owners of exotic pets were warned not to set them free in the wild.

A double bedsheet - Every year in England and Wales water companies deal with over 300,000 blockages, many of which are caused by common household items being flushed down the toilet.

'Adult' toys - Southern Water's team tackled 5,143 blockages across our network caused by a build-up of fat oil grease and unflushable items in Sussex.

A spacehopper - Southern Water, along with the Consumer Council for Water, have launched The Unflushables, a campaign to help people protect themselves from the misery of sewer flooding. Many products that have been labelled as flushable can actually contribute to these types of problems.

